Arts Guild looking for vendors for annual festival

The Tooele County Arts Guild is looking for vendors and local performers for their annual Renaissance faire in September.

“This is a fantasy and renaissance themed arts festival,” said Katrina Flores, Arts Guild president, explaining the event nicknamed ‘Ren Faire.’ We are going to be hosting a large variety of artists, vendors, and curators who are going to be selling their art during the faire. We are also going to have some food vendors, there will be a kid’s art yard, and we are going to have a metal worker stoking the forge at the Grist Mill.”

Along with everything happening at the festival, the Tooele County Arts Guild will put on their largest art show of the year.

The Guild is looking for unique and creative vendors, but most vendors who create something to sell will be welcome.

“We are looking for people who make their craft or create quality items,” Flores said.

No multi-level marketing vendors will be accepted.

Those interested in being a vendor at the faire should visit tooeleartsguild.com/renfaire2022 to sign up.

“We are going to have very affordable vendor fees,” Flores said. “We will also give discounts for those who decide to become a part of the Arts Guild, because we want our artisans to have success at our event. We are trying to take as many vendors as will fit in the venue, so this is a really great way for them to sell their stuff.”

The Arts Guild is also looking for entertainers for the event.

Those interested should email Tooeleartsguild@gmail.com.

Ren Faire will be held at the Benson Grist Mill Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

The Tooele County Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization working to support artisans in the county.