As Tooele and Stansbury rebuild, there are similarities

Tooele and Stansbury’s boys basketball teams have some similarities this season.

Both are obviously rivals in Class 3A’s Region 10. Both share key athletes with the football team. Both head coaches are in their first or second seasons with their teams.

While both are in what is widely considered a rebuilding year, the two Tooele County teams are quite different in how exactly those rebuilds were planned and is unfolding.

Stansbury hasn’t necessarily been known as a basketball power, especially after winning a total of three games during all of last season, leading to the hire of head coach Joe White. But they do return possible Region 10 MVP senior guard Jase Wanlass, who had 13 points during the 50-45 win over rival Tooele in the Region 10 opener Wednesday night at home, as well as junior forward Josh Jenkins, who had a game-high 16 points and a key block late in the game to help preserve the win.

“We’ve been preaching from Day One in this program, defense will win games,” White said. “In a new system with a new coach, at some point you have to believe in the system and in yaourself in that system. So knowing that we don’t have to be helter-skelter, that we can control the offense and sort of rest, be paitent, get open looks. The first thing is, when you start to believe, and the kids are.”

Tooele, on the other hand, had two of Class 3A’s best big men in Ace Hymas and Connor Searle. Without much size at all this season, Tooele head coach Josh Johnsen is relying on aggressive guard play to force turnovers and win low-scoring games.

“We lost 90-percent of our scoring from last year,” Tooele head coach Josh Johnsen said. “It’s coming along. We’re starting to get that experience, and that’s what’s big.”

It didn’t help Tooele that senior guard Lincoln Powers, who has been battling injury all season, went down with a hurt knee in the opening sequences of Wednesday’s loss.

But it’s not like the Buffalo cupboard is bare, either. Junior guard Jeno Bins brings hustle to the team, evident by a 3-pointer he hit shortly after subbing in for Powers. Hymas’ younger brother Kyler Hymas, who led Tooele in scoring with 13 points on Wednesday, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to help Tooele get out to an 11-6 lead, then another in the fourth to break nearly a two-minute stalemate at 40-37.

“We just have some up and downs like every team does, but we’re definitely moving forward.” Hymas said. “I think that their rebuild is going pretty good too, and they just out-hustled us today.”

The biggest thing Tooele lacks, size, is something Stansbury has, and that’s what killed the Buffaloes on both ends of the floor.

“I [knew] Josh Jenkins was going to be a problem for us, and he was,” Johnsen said.

The second installment of the rivalry series is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Tooele High School, and it could be a game to decide the region’s No. 2 seed in the state tournament.

“Tooele played their guts out. They’re going to be a good team. I think they’re going to be right there in region with us. They’ve got kids that can shoot,” White said. “We still have to go to their place.”