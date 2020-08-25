At least one county resident currently hospitalized

Tooele County has added two COVID-19 hospitalizations since Thursday’s report and local health officials cite a statement from the Center for Disease Control as schools in the county reopen.

Tuesday morning there were a total of 644 cases of COVID-19 reported in Tooele County since the start of the outbreak, along with 32 hospitalizations and zero deaths.

As of last Thursday, there were 634 cases of the virus throughout the course of the pandemic in the county, along with 30 hospitalizations, and zero deaths.

There is at least one Tooele County resident currently hospitalized in Salt Lake County with COVID-19, according to the Tooele County Health Department

There were a total of 49,364 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Utah since the start of the outbreak of the virus in Utah with 2,941 individuals hospitalized and 390 deaths, according to coronavirus.utah.gov.

As of Thursday morning there were a total of 47,982 cases of COVID-19 reported in Utah with 2,853 hospitalizations, and 381 deaths.

The seven-day average of cases was 341 on Thursday, with an incident growth rate of 0.85.

Tooele County Health Department officials are emphasising a statement from the CDC regarding the importance of reopening schools.

The statement said that as families make decisions regarding their children returning to school, it is important for them to consider the full spectrum of benefits and risks for both in-person and virtual learning options.

“Parents are understandably concerned about the safety of their children at school in the wake of COVID-19,” the article stated. “The best available evidence indicates if children become infected, they are far less likely to suffer severe symptoms.”

According to the statement, death rates among school-aged children are much lower than among adults.

“As of July 17, 2020, the United States reported that children and adolescents under 18 years old account for under 7% of COVID-19 cases and less than 0.1 % of COVID-19 related deaths,” states the CDC report.

“The lack of in-person educational options disproportionately harms low-income and minority children and those living with disabilities.,” said the CDC. “These students are far less likely to have access to private instruction and care and far more likely to rely on key school-supported resources like food programs, special education services, counseling, and after-school programs to meet basic developmental needs.”