Athletes, cops partner for torch run

Run marks the countdown to Special Olympics Utah that begins next month for athletes ♦

Local police officers partnered with Tooele County Special Olympic athletes Tuesday morning as Grantsville served as the kickoff site for the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Utah.

The torch run started in Tooele County for the first time, with legs in Grantsville, Stansbury Park and Tooele. Various torch runs will take place over the course of the month, including those in Weber and Millard counties on Wednesday and San Juan County on Friday.

D’Arcy Dixon Pignanelli, Special Olympics Utah president and CEO, said Grantsville made for a great kickoff location with the run down Main Street and support from students at Grantsville Elementary School.

“Tooele County is kicking off our 2017 torch run, which is very fun,” she said. “They always do a great job.”

Long-time athletes on the Tooele County Giants Ben Reisteter and Christina Gunderson said they still enjoy the opportunity to team up with law enforcement for the torch run. Reisteter, who competes in track and field, bowling, bocce and swimming, said it allows him to be active.

Gunderson, who competes in track and field and bowling, said the torch run is fun for her.

“I think it’s pretty neat that they run with us and they support us,” she said.

For law enforcement officers, the feeling is mutual. Grantsville City Police Chief Jacob Enslen said the positive attitude of the athletes is infectious and it’s an honor to participate with them.

“It’s fun,” Enslen said. “It reminds you of your blessings, how blessed you are with your health. It reminds you to be active and take advantage of the gifts you’ve been given.”

The Grantsville leg ended at City Hall with a water break and doughnuts before runners traveled to Stansbury Park Elementary for the beginning of the run in the community.

The Stansbury portion of the run concluded at Rose Springs Elementary, where members of the Stansbury Park High School Hope Squad were waiting to cheer on participants and hand out popsicles. Tooele County Sheriff’s Lt. Ron Johnson has participated in the torch run for years and said he’s seen the course change and evolve.

“We used to run all the way through the state of Utah,” Johnson said. “Now we just do our little legs in each jurisdiction, which makes it a lot nicer and more personable for the community.”

The final leg of the torch run started at the Tooele Home Depot and came down Main Street to finish at Veterans Memorial Park. Athletes were given pizza at the conclusion of their three running segments.

It was the first time Tooele City Police Cpl. Shawn Sagers organized the Tooele leg of the torch run but he said he has participated for a number of years. He said it was nice to get some positive support as the run came down Main Street and said the Special Olympic athletes are an impressive group to run with.

“I always enjoy working with the athletes and having them out here,” Sagers said. “They’re just a fun group to be with, for sure.”

The Utah Special Olympics is June 2 and 3, at sites throughout Utah County with as many as 1,300 athletes expected to compete this year.