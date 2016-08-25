ATI to ‘idle’ its titanium facility

Decision effects 140 employees; plant to be idled by the end of the year ♦

One of Tooele County’s largest employers will indefinitely suspend its operations in Tooele County by the end of this year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated announced Wednesday that it will idle its titanium production plant at Rowley.

ATI currently employs 140 people at the Rowley plant, according to Dan Greenfield, director of corporate communications for ATI.

ATI will offer a severance package to those employees, he said.

“Increased global capacity and decreased demand for titanium means we can purchase titanium for less than production costs at Rowley,” Greenfield said. “It was a difficult decision to make. We appreciate the employees at Rowley, but we can’t continue to operate the plant at a loss.”

ATI will keep a small crew on hand at Rowley to keep the plant ready to open when the global titanium market improves, but Greenfield would not predict how long the plant will be idled.

A news release posted on ATI’s website states: “ATI has entered into long-term, cost competitive supply agreements with several leading global producers of premium-grade and standard-grade titanium sponge. The lower cost titanium sponge purchased under these supply agreements will replace the titanium sponge produced at ATI’s Rowley facility.”

“We have a significant investment in the Rowley plant,” Greenfield said.

In March 2007, ATI broke ground on the $450 million titanium plant near Rowley. The plant includes nine buildings totaling 230,000 square-feet on 125 acres of land.

The plant opened in the third quarter of 2009 and slowly ramped up production of high-grade titanium sponge.

Wednesday’s announcement may have an effect on ATI’s Rowley neighbor, U.S. Magnesium. The two plants have a symbiotic relationship.

The titanium plant uses magnesium from U.S. Magnesium and combines it with titanium tetrachloride, which is brought in by rail, to produce premium-grade titanium sponge.

Magnesium chloride, a byproduct of titanium production, is delivered from ATI to U.S. Magnesium. Attempts to contact U.S. Magnesium officials for comment were unsuccessful at press time.