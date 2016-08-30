ATV crash may have caused wildfire in Davenport Canyon

A wildfire in the Stansbury Mountains burned more than 300 acres over the weekend but has been contained by fire crews, according to a fire official.

The fire, which started Friday in Davenport Canyon, reached its maximum acreage by early Saturday morning, said Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton. An initial attack on the fire involved four engines from the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, as well as the state of Utah.

Despite the size of the wildfire, which peaked at 316 acres, no structures were threatened, with the primary threat to grazing land, Walton said. The fire was confirmed as 100 percent contained as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Walton said 70 firefighters were working on the fire Monday but the number was expected to decline to about 50 by the end of the day. Remaining fire activity is expected to be turned over to the U.S. Forest Service, as the land involved in the fire is owned by the agency.

While crews battled the fire, the Davenport trailhead was closed, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Sage, grasses and juniper were all burned in the blaze that lasted through the weekend.

Walton said the cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but it’s believed to have been sparked by an all-terrain vehicle accident on an illegal trail. A steep hill climb section on the trail is a common area for accidents and the ATV in a crash rolled a long way, which could have ignited the blaze.