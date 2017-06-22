Audience will be part of the act with Party Rock Project

Fridays on Vine concert series continues at City Park ♦

Some audience members will be invited on stage to participate in a variety of games at Fridays on Vine this week.

“We use a lot of audience participation and it’s done in a real comfortable way,” said Quinn Dietien of Party Rock Project. “We bring more of a show than just a band up on stage playing songs.”

It will be the first appearance at Fridays on Vine for Party Rock Project.

The three-member group from the Wasatch Front includes Dietien on keyboard and vocals, Nate Davis on acoustic guitar and Bre Welsh as a vocalist.

“Bre’s job is to look pretty, plus she has a beautiful voice,” Dietien said.

“Tooele will be fun because we don’t do a lot of public gigs. We mostly entertain at company events,” Dietien said. “Right now we’re up in Billings, Montana to play for the Billings Association of Accountants. Then the next night, we’re in Tooele.”

The group is promoted as a highly entertaining mix of epic rock/pop concert, piano bar, laugh-out-loud comedy and competitive audience participation. Party Rock Project has performed over 100 shows in its four years of existence.

“If you come to our show and stick around long enough, you’ll have a good time,” Dietien said. “We play some nostalgic music ranging from Johnny Cash and the Beach Boys to Justin Bieber. We play some television tunes and have a ‘name that tune’ contest. It’s a lot of fun.

“There are millions of bands out there, but our show is unique,” he added.

Party Rock Project played an event for the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce. Organizers of that event were impressed, according to a comment on partyrockproject.com.

“We had Party Rock Project perform for our Spring Base Camp event. They are amazing entertainers who created such an exciting atmosphere for our attendees to let loose and have fun. Our group had a blast. The whole crowd was dancing, laughing, singing and having an unforgettable time when they were performing,” reads the endorsement.

Dietien said each show is a unique, one-of-a-kind experience.

Fridays on Vine events are free to the public and held at the Tooele City Park at the corner of Vine Street and 200 West. Performances start at 7 p.m.