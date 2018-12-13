Audit: School district’s financial records given ‘clean’ opinion

The Tooele County School District passed its 2017-18 independent audit with flying colors.

Dave Brown, partner with Squire & Company, an Orem-based accounting firm, presented the findings of the independent audit of the school district’s financial records for the year ending June 30, 2018 during the school board’s meeting on Tuesday night at the school district office.

“We are giving an unmodified or clean opinion on the financial statements,” Brown said. “This means your financial statements are presented fairly and in accordance with generally accepted accounting procedures.”

Brown explained that the responsibility of the auditor is to review the school district’s basic financial statements using standard audit procedures for government auditing.

Part of that process involves reviewing internal controls and procedures related to the financial statements; if the auditor finds problems related to compliance with accounting standards these findings are reported, he said.

“We have no findings to report,” Brown said.

In addition to the audit of the basic financial statements for all district funds, Squire & Company also prepared a report on compliance as required by both state and federal government standards.

“Both of these reports are also an unmodified opinion,” Brown said.

The school district ended the 2018 fiscal year with a general operating fund balance of $14.3 million. That’s an increase of $397,454 over the previous year’s general fund balance.

About $6.2 million of the 2018 general fund balance is unassigned, or spendable. The school board has set aside $4.2 million of the general fund balance for economic stabilization and $3.7 million for employee benefit compensation.

“The school district is in very good hands with our business administrator, Lark Reynolds, and his staff,” said Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers.