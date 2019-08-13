Auditions for ‘Yuletide Feast’ scheduled for Saturday

The second annual “A Yuletide Feast” will be held at Celebration Hall in Grantsville the first week in December.

Director Pamela Dale is seeking extra singers and musicians for this year’s celebration.

“I felt like last year was a great success,” Dale said. “People loved the food and we had compliments on the music. We had about 12 singers in the chorus and would like to increase that to about 18 or 20.”

Tryouts for singers and musicians will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Grantsville Library.

She said singers and musicians should come prepared to present a favorite Christmas carol during the open auditions.

“In addition to singers, we’re looking for a few more people to add to our brass ensemble,” Dale said. “We have our core group, but we need more. We’re holding tryouts to draw out Tooele’s best musicians. We also would like to add younger performers to our group.”

Dale said the pageant is based on the model of the “The Bracebridge Dinner at Yosemite” in the dining room of the Majestic Yosemite Hotel in Yosemite National Park in California where she sang 20 years ago.

World famous photographer Ansel Adams first directed the event, which is still held during the Christmas season.

“We would like to make it a tradition here in the Tooele area as well,” Dale said. “It’s something a little different — it’s fun, it’s spiritual and even a little rowdy.”

The Grantsville Library is located at 52 N. Bowery St.