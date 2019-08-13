Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Front: Joel Delgadillo and Emily Winters Back: Heidi Robinson, Nancy DeMello, Russ Evans, Barbara Wallace ad Christie Steadman. Cast members of the 2018 Yuletide Feast. (Courtesy of Daniel Pacheco)

August 13, 2019
Auditions for ‘Yuletide Feast’ scheduled for Saturday

The second annual “A Yuletide Feast” will be held at Celebration Hall in Grantsville the first week in December.

Director Pamela Dale is seeking extra singers and musicians for this year’s celebration.

“I felt like last year was a great success,” Dale said. “People loved the food and we had compliments on the music. We had about 12 singers in the chorus and would like to increase that to about 18 or 20.”

Tryouts for singers and musicians will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Grantsville Library.

She said singers and musicians should come prepared to present a favorite Christmas carol during the open auditions.

“In addition to singers, we’re looking for a few more people to add to our brass ensemble,” Dale said. “We have our core group, but we need more. We’re holding tryouts to draw out Tooele’s best musicians. We also would like to add younger performers to our group.”

Dale said the pageant is based on the model of the “The Bracebridge Dinner at Yosemite” in the dining room of the Majestic Yosemite Hotel in Yosemite National Park in California where she sang 20 years ago.

World famous photographer Ansel Adams first directed the event, which is still held during the Christmas season.

“We would like to make it a tradition here in the Tooele area as well,” Dale said. “It’s something a little different — it’s fun, it’s spiritual and even a little rowdy.”

The Grantsville Library is located at 52 N. Bowery St.

 

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

Latest posts by Mark Watson (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top