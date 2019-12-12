Auditors give School District ‘clean’ report for their 2019 fiscal year

Revenue up, expenses down and fund balance grows, says independent report ♦

Tooele County School District accepted its annual independent audit for the financial year that ended on June 30.

The school board heard the annual audit report from Squire, a Salt Lake City and Orem-based accounting firm, during the board’s meeting Tuesday night at the school district office.

“We are pleased to report an unmodified report,” said Dave Brown, audit and assurance partner with Squire. “That is a clean statement.”

Brown said the unmodified report includes findings related to the school district’s financial statements as well as audit reports on compliance with state and federal guidelines.

In their management discussion and analysis, the auditors note that the school district’s property tax revenue grew by 17.6% in 2019 to $47.4 million.

Total expenses in 2019 were $12.3 million less than the school district’s combined local, state, and federal revenue of $165.1 million.

The auditors also noted that the school district’s enrollment increased by 755 students to 16,903 in 2019.

According to the school district’s financial statements for 2019, the district’s actual expenditures for the year were down $1.9 million from the final budgeted amounts.

The school district’s general fund balance increased by $3.4 million to $17.7 million. The $17.7 million includes $6 million in board designated economic stabilization funds, $5.5 million to cover employee benefit obligations, and $132,000 in inventory, leaving $6 million in unassigned funds, according to 2019 financial statements.