Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

December 12, 2019
Auditors give School District ‘clean’ report for their 2019 fiscal year

Revenue up, expenses down and fund balance grows, says independent report 

Tooele County School District accepted its annual independent audit for the financial year that ended on June 30.

The school board heard the annual audit report from Squire, a Salt Lake City and Orem-based accounting firm, during the board’s meeting Tuesday night at the school district office.

“We are pleased to report an unmodified report,” said Dave Brown, audit and assurance partner with Squire. “That is a clean statement.”

Brown said the unmodified report includes findings related to the school district’s financial statements as well as audit reports on compliance with state and federal guidelines.

In their management discussion and analysis, the auditors note that the school district’s property tax revenue grew by 17.6% in 2019 to $47.4 million. 

Total expenses in 2019 were $12.3 million less than the school district’s combined local, state, and federal revenue of $165.1 million.

The auditors also noted that the school district’s enrollment increased by 755 students to 16,903 in 2019.

According to the school district’s financial statements for 2019, the district’s actual expenditures for the year were down $1.9 million from the final budgeted amounts.

The school district’s general fund balance increased by $3.4 million to $17.7 million. The $17.7 million includes $6 million in board designated economic stabilization funds, $5.5 million to cover employee benefit obligations, and $132,000 in inventory, leaving $6 million in unassigned funds, according to 2019 financial statements.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top