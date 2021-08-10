August 1 rain proves too much for Main Street storm drains

In the aftermath of last week’s flooding in Tooele County, the Utah Department of Transportation explained why Main Street in Tooele flooded.

And some property owners may be eligible for property tax relief, according to the Tooele County Assessor.

When UDOT revamped Tooele City’s Main Street in 2015, one of the features touted by the state agency was a new underground storm drain system on state Route 36 through Tooele City.

A video explaining the SR-36 Renewed project explained that the new underground storm drains would replace old ditches and gutters along the surface of the side of the Main Street that was used to collect rainwater.

“This means an end to the infamous Tooele Main Street floods,” says the narrator of the video.

Some businesses owners along Main Street whose buildings flooded during Sunday’s storm that is reported to have dropped over an inch of rain on Tooele City in less than 24 hours remembered the promise of no more floods.

According to a UDOT spokesperson, Main Street flooded because the storm drain system, designed to meet the capacity of a 10-year-high rainfall, was overloaded by the August 1, 2021 extreme storm.

UDOT’s weather desk cited a rainfall report from the Tooele Valley Airport of 1.13” on the evening of August 1 with the heaviest amount of 0.79 inch falling in 30 minutes, according to Courtney Samuel, UDOT Region 2 communications manager.

“Radar would suggest these rates were similar over downtown Tooele, though the mountains to the east likely experienced even heavier,” said Samuel. “According to the National Weather Service’s Precipitation Frequency Estimates at the airport, this equates to about a 20-Year rainfall event. This very intense storm unfortunately caused flooding conditions on the roadway.”

Storm drains for UDOT roads and highways are designed according to the UDOT Drainage Design Manual of Instruction, which calls for designing the system to meet 10-year storm events while checking for 50-year storm events, according to Samuel.

Storm event frequency probability is determined by a standard developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration called the NOAA Atlas 14.

A 0.79 inch rainfall in 30 minutes in Tooele City falls just above the 25-year frequency and within the confidence interval, or margin of error, for the 1.97 inch 50-year frequency probability of the NOAA Atlas 14 standard.

Tooele City’s highest rainfall occured on May 30, 2005. On that day Tooele City received 3.7 inches of rain within a 24-hour period, causing flooding throughout the city, according to Tooele Transcript Bulletin Archives.

The May 30, 2005 storm set a new all time high for 24-hour rainfall in Tooele City. According to the NOAA Atlas 14 standard a 3.7 inch 24-hour rainfall in Tooele City has the probability of occurring once every 1,000 years.

Property owners with flood damage may qualify for some property tax relief, if the damage meets certain criteria, according to Jake Parkinson, Tooele County assessor.

To qualify, according to state code, the damage can’t result from any intentional action or inaction of the property owner, the damage must result from a natural disaster and the amount of damage must exceed 30% of the property’s taxable value — the taxable value of a primary residence is 55% of the market value.

Property owners must file an appeal no later than Sept. 15, 2021.

The appeal needs to include evidence, such as an insurance adjuster’s estimate or a licensed contractor’s submitted bid for repairs.

The evidence, along with a completed application — found at https://boe.tooelecountyonline.org/ — must be submitted to the Tooele County Auditor’s Office by the Sept. 15 deadline.

Questions, concerns, or for assistance completing the appeal application contact the Tooele County Assessor’s Office at (435) 843-3103. County Assessor, Jake Parkinson, may be contacted directly by phone at (435) 843-3104 or email at jake.parkinson@tooeleco.org.