Our precious little angel August Ned-Eugene Doyle, beloved son of Katee Doyle (Nielson) and Lennon Doyle was born Aug. 9, 2022, in Tooele, Utah. August passed away in his sleep and returned to heaven Jan. 16, 2023, at the age of five months.

August had the brightest smile that could outshine a million stars. His laugh was pure and lightened everyone around him. He loved music, dancing and cuddling with his sister.

In addition to his parents Katee and Lennon, August is survived by his loving big sister Davina Rose Doyle, his great-grandmother Wanda Warren, his grandparents Jeanne Warren, Kevin Doyle (Shana Soderborg), Jodi Nielson, wife of grandfather (Kyle Ned Nielson, deceased), many of his aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m., at Tate Mortuary, Tooele, Utah.