Auto fatalities down in state, Tooele County

For the first time in six years, the number of fatalities on Utah roads decreased in 2017.

Total fatalities dipped to 273 last year, down from 281 in 2016, according to the 2017 preliminary fatalities report released last week. Fatalities had been steadily climbing since 2012, when there were 217 deaths, a 15-year low.

According to the fatalities report, the majority of fatalities occurred during the day time (54 percent) on dry roads (81 percent). The vast majority of those killed were Utah residents, with 223 fatalities.

The fatalities report was compiled by Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Department of Public Safety.

Tooele County had nine roadway fatalities in 2017, which was a significant decrease from 20 fatalities in 2016. Only three Tooele County fatalities were the result of unrestrained vehicle occupants, after there were 10 in 2016.

Major thoroughfares in Tooele County saw changes to total fatalities in 2017 as well, with deaths on Interstate 80 dropping to four from 16 in 2016, and deaths on state Route 36 rising to six from three last year.

Of the 273 fatalities statewide, 185 were motorists, 39 were motorcyclists, 43 were pedestrians and six were bicyclists. Of those killed, 69 percent were men.