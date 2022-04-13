Auto pedestrian accident sends child to hospital

A 10-year-old girl was on the way to school, crossing Pole Canyon Road at Stansbury Parkway, Wednesday, April 6, when she was hit by a pickup truck.

The girl and her friend were walking their bikes across Pole Canyon Road, formerly known as state Route 138, at the Benson Grist Mill intersection from south to north on the morning of April 6, around 8:06 a.m., according to a press release by the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

While the girls were walking their bikes across the road, the traffic light at the intersection was red for east and westbound traffic.

A pickup truck turning left from southbound Stansbury Parkway to eastbound Pole Canyon Road struck the 10-year-old in the crosswalk.

The victim was dragged several yards by the truck before coming to a stop, according to the press release.

The driver of the truck was an adult female who immediately began to offer aid to the victim.

The driver was cooperative throughout the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Tooele County Sheriff’s Office deputies and troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol responded to the accident, along with fire and ambulance personnel. The victim was taken by ambulance to Primary Children’s Hospital. Hospital staff told officers that she did not suffer any broken bones and her injuries weren’t life threatening.

There was no suspected impairment. The driver of the truck was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

“This unfortunately is a reminder to all drivers to be aware of pedestrians in and approaching crosswalks,” according to Sheriff’s Office officials. “Children especially are generally shorter than the hood of a car. Even though this is a regulated intersection, this incident paints a vivid picture that we need to drive carefully around any crosswalk.”

The Sheriff’s Office, the Tooele County School District, and the Tooele County Road Department are assessing the need for traffic safety at crosswalks. They aim to seek better alternatives and strategies to ensure the safety of members of the public, according to the press release.

The child is still in the hospital, but is stable.