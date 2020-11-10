Average COVID-19 cases in Tooele County elementary schools is less than 1

Tooele Valley high school rates are higher ♦

While Gov. Gary Herbert’s new executive order placed a two week hold on most extracurricular activities at public schools, the new order doesn’t shut down in-person learning at schools.

Current guidelines in the state COVID-019 School Manual call for the transition to online classes for two weeks when the active number of cases in a school building reach 15.

Stansbury High School, which the school district currently lists with 20 current positive COVID-19 cases, moved to an online learning format as of Nov. 9. They are scheduled to return to in-person classes after the Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.

Tooele High School moved to online learning for two weeks after the 15 positive case limit was reached in October.

As of Nov. 9, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the school district’s 16 elementary schools averaged 0.875, with 10 elementary schools reporting zero positive cases. The highest number of positive cases in elementary schools was four cases reported at Rose Springs Elementary.

The school district’s three junior high schools averaged one positive case. Clarke N. Johnsen Junior High reported one case. Tooele Junior High reported two. Grantsville Junior High reported zero.

The school district’s seven high schools reported an average of six cases each, with zero at Dugway High School and one each at Blue Peak and Wendover High schools.

Stansbury High School reported 20 cases. Tooele High School reported 11 cases. Grantsville High School reported 3 cases.

Other district facilities; such as the district office, adult education, Early Learning Center, food services, transportation and the Youth and Family Resource Center, report a total of eight current positive cases of COVID-19.