Average monthly pay jumps in second quarter of 2020

Increase due to loss of lower paying jobs ♦

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to show up on economic data as the data is released.

A report on the quarterly average monthly wage shows the average wage in the second quarter of 2020 in both the state and Tooele County took an almost 25% jump from the first quarter of 2020, according to a report from the Department of Workforce Services.

The average monthly wage in Tooele County rose by $916 from $3,486 in the first quarter of 2020 to $4,402 in the second quarter for a 25% increase.

Sarewide, the average monthly wage in the first quarter of 2020 rose by $1,038 from $4,173 to $5,268 in the second quarter for a 24% increase.

However, it wasn’t an increase in paychecks that drove the average wage up, according to the DWS.

“Tooele County, and the state as a whole, saw a sharp increase in the average monthly wage in the second quarter of 2020. This is due to a trend of the lowest wage jobs being in jeopardy due to the effects of the pandemic,” reads the DWS report.

Tooele County went into the with 3.4% unemployment in March. The unemployment rate jumped to 10.5% in April, the first month of the second quarter, with COVID-19 related closures. By June the county’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.5%.

A large portion of those lost jobs in the second quarter came from the accommodation and food services and arts, entertainment, and recreation business sectors.

In the first quarter of 2020 the average monthly wage in the accommodation and food services sector was $1,213, or 35% of the average monthly wage in Tooele County of 2020’s first quarter.

The average monthly wage for the arts, entertainment, and recreation business sector for the first quarter of 2020 was $1,660, or 48% of the average monthly wage in Tooele County for that quarter.