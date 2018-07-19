Average wage in Tooele County improves but still lags behind state

Tooele County’s local economy is creating jobs and employing more people, but local wages lag behind the state average, according to statistics from the Utah State Department of Workforce Services.

The average monthly wage for a worker employed in Tooele County for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $3,335. That is 12.5 percent below the state average of $3,810 for the final quarter of 2017.

While the average wage in Tooele County is below the state average, the county’s average wage increased in 2017, from $3,280 for last quarter of 2016 to $3,335 for the last quarter of 2017 — a 1.7 percent increase.

A low unemployment rate of below 3.5 percent is behind the wage increase, according to Cathy Stromberg, branch manager for Intermountain Staffing’s Tooele office.

“Some businesses have had to raise their pay to attract quality workers,” Stromberg said. “Our average wage for the typical starting worker is $12.88 per hour. And we have more jobs than we have people looking for jobs.”

In 2015, Stromberg reported that most of her jobs paid between $8 to $11 per hour. Today she said that range is $9 to $13.

Back in 2008, while the nation was in a recession, Tooele County’s average monthly wage was near the state average. As the recession ended, the average wage in the county grew faster than the state average.

The average monthly wage in Tooele County reached a peak in the fourth quarter of 2013 at $3,638. The state average for that same time period was $3,421.

In 2013, the average wage in Tooele County started to drop until it fell behind the state average in 2015. The DWS pegs the decrease in Tooele County’s wages on the closure of the Tooele Chemical Agent Disposal Facility at Tooele Army Depot South Area.

“Overall average monthly wage in the [Tooele] county remained below the statewide average since 2015. This can be traced to close of the chemical weapons stockpile destruction,” reads a DWS report on Tooele County.

While the average wage in Tooele County is lower than the statewide average, 46 percent of Tooele County’s workers work outside of the county, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

The median annual earnings for full-time workers living in Tooele County was $48,199, according to the ACS 2017 5-year estimate. The statewide annual earnings for full-time workers was $43,873, according to the same report. That puts the median full-time worker living in Tooele County earning $4,326, or 9.9 percent, more than their statewide counterpart.

The median earnings for a Tooele County resident range by job, from $18,310 for food preparation and serving to $73,125 for jobs in computers and mathematics.

Tooele County’s median household income of $64,675 ranked seventh out of Utah’s 29 counties in 2016, according to the latest report available from DWS.

In other measurements of the economic health of Tooele County, 7.2 percent of county households fell below the poverty rate in 2016 compared to 11.7 percent statewide.

Although Tooele County’s percentage of households below the poverty level is lower than the state average, the percentage of Tooele County households qualifying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, was higher than the state average in 2016.

In 2016, 7.2 percent of Tooele County households receive SNAP compared to 6.3 statewide.

Tooele County’s unemployment rate for May 2018 was 3.2 percent, down from 3.7 percent in May 2017, according to DWS. The report for June unemployment for counties in Utah is scheduled to be released on July 23.