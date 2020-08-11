Average worker in Tooele County earns less than state

Gap between county and state wages continues to grow ♦

The average pay for a job in Tooele County continues to fall short of the dstat average and the difference is widnening, according to a report from the Department of Workforce Services.

The average monthly pay for a worker in Tooele County during the ofrts quarter of 2020 was $3,483, which is $704 x short of the state average of $4,186, or a 16.8% gap, according to the DWS.

The average pay in Tooele County was ahead of the state average for five years until it took a dive in the fourth quarter of 2015 falling by 7.8% to $3,342, which was $283 below the state average of $3,625 for the same time period.

State economists said the decline in Tooele County’s average wage was due to the loss of high paying jobs when the chemical weapons stockpile destruction was completed.

“Overall average monthly wage in the [Tooele] county remained below the statewide average since 2015. This can be traced to the close of the chemical weapons stockpile destruction,” reads a DWS report on Tooele County.

Since that time the county has recovered the number of jobs, but not with jobs that paid as well as those that were lost.

While the average wage in Tooele County is lower than the statewide average, 44 percent of Tooele County’s workers work outside of Tooele County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 1-year estimate American Community Survey.

The median annual earnings for full-time workers living in Tooele County was $46,847, according to the ACS 2018 1-year estimate. The statewide annual earnings for full-time workers was $47,597, according to the same report. That’s a difference of $750 or 1.5%

The median household income in Tooele County was $72,386, according to the 2018 ACS estimate. That’s 1.4% ahead of the statewide median household income of $71,414.

According to the 2018 ACS estimate, Tooele County has a workforce of 33,040 employed people age 16 and over in 2018.

The largest chunk of the county’s workforce was employed in educational services,health care, and social services with 6,951 employees for 21% of the employed workforce.

The second largest part of the county’s workforce was employed in manufacturing at 5,212 employees for 5.8%. In third place was retail trade with 4,818 employees or 14.6% of Tooele County’s workers.

Out of 20,555 total households, Tooele County had 1,963 households that received SNAP/Food Stamp assistance sometime during the 2018 year, according to the 2018 ACS report.