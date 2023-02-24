Award winning pianist to perform in Grantsville

The Tooele Valley Chapter of the Utah Music Teachers Association extends an invitation to the public to hear Viktor Valkov ♦

An internationally renowned and award-winning pianist will perform for the public in Tooele County on March 4, courtesy of the Tooele Valley Chapter of the Utah Music Teachers Association.

Viktor Valkov, an award-winning pianist and assistant professor of piano at the University of Utah, will give a free performance and masterclass Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at 633 E. Durfee Street in Grantsville.

Valkov was the gold medalist in the 2012 New Orleans International Piano Competition. He has performed with numerous orchestras and given performances across the country, including at Carnegie Hall.

Valkov has also given many performances in Macedonia, Bulgaria, and several other countries around the world. His masterclass and concert are sponsored by the Tooele Valley Chapter of the Utah Music Teachers Association and are open to the public.

Winner of the 2015 Astral Artists National Auditions, and Gold medalist at the 2012 New Orleans International Piano Competition, Valkov has been highly acclaimed by the critics as “lion of the keyboard” and “sensational.”

Among numerous chamber music and solo appearances, during the last few concert seasons Valkov also performed with the San Antonio Symphony Orchestra, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, and West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Since 2002 ,Valkov has given a number of recitals in the USA, Japan, China, England, Germany, Italy, Norway, Greece, Bulgaria, and Macedonia.

In Bulgaria, Valkov appeared in performances with most of the major orchestras and at most of the important music festivals. In 2003, he received an invitation from the New Symphony Orchestra, and conductor Rossen Milanov, to perform Dimitar Nenov’s Grande Piano Concerto. Thus he became the fifth pianist to perform that concerto and the only one to do the entire version.

Valkov’s concert activities reflect a vast interest in the chamber music repertoire, as well as lesser known piano music.

As a solo performer one of Valkov’s latest projects featured Busoni’s Fantasia Contrappuntistica as the focal point of his concert programs.

Valkov is currently an Assistant Professor of Piano at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.