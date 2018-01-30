Awards presented, officers installed at chamber’s annual banquet

Chamber awards Citizen of the Year to Autotech owner Brian Hall ♦

The Tooele County Chamber of Commerce, which represents over 400 businesses, held its annual installation banquet and awards ceremony Friday night in The Legends Hall at Utah Motorsports Campus.

The chamber recognized Brian Hall, Tooele City, as its 2017 Citizen of the Year.

Hall is the owner of Autotech, an auto repair shop in the Peterson/Ninigret Industrial Depot.

“Brian is a fabulous voice of Tooele County,” read chamber director Jared Hamner from one of several nominations for citizen of the year that the chamber received for Hall.

Hall is an active volunteer with the chamber, supporting the chamber’s activities such as the golf tournament and the Taste of Tooele County, according to Hamner.

Hamner said Hall’s volunteer efforts include involvement with the Tooele Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center.

Through Autotech, Hall started an “Elfin Christmas Business,” in 2017, through which Hall and Autotech donated a car to a needy Tooele County family and repaired, restored and donated several power wheelchairs to people in the county.

Hall also offers free clinics on auto maintenance at his shop and has donated or discounted services to local residents in need, according to Hamner.

“Brian is a great supporter of local business. He shares his great experiences with local businesses on social media and encourages others to use local businesses,” read Hamner from another nomination form.

The chamber’s 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Joe D. England of Tooele City.

England owns the Oquirrh Mountain Inn in Lake Point and the Best Western Inn Tooele in Tooele.

An engineer by profession, England served as the Tooele City engineer and is a former member of the Tooele County Tourism Advisory Board. He designed and donated welcome signs for Tooele County, Hamner said.

England has donated meeting space in his hotels and a house in Ophir to the chamber for board meetings and retreats, according to Hamner.

“My family has been here for a long time,” England said. “My great grandfather was a shoemaker and he was sent to help settle Tooele by Brigham Young.”

England said he can remember when the chamber had 40 members and a typical meeting included about as many people that now serve on the chamber’s board of directors.

The Ford Performance Racing School was recognized as the 2017 Business of the Year.

“I’m proud to be part of a company that cares for its employees. We are part of a team, they pay well, are concerned about safety, provide benefits, and we have fun. Ford Performance Racing School donates to the community,” read Hamner from a nomination form.

Big O Tires of Tooele received the 2017 Customer Service Award.

“I am a woman, and some people don’t think women know a lot about cars, but Big O treats me like I am a person,” read Hamner from a customer’s nomination letter.

Susan Cummings, Tooele City, received the chamber’s 2017 Ambassador of the Year Award.

“Susan is a wonderful volunteer for the chamber,” Hamner said. “She is always there to help.”

Cindy Elton, Tooele City, was awarded the 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award.

Elton is a volunteer with the Tooele Bit ‘N’ Spur Riding Club. She is involved with the club’s junior program, which teaches horsemanship and character-building to a group of 53 Tooele County youth, according to Hamner.

Grantsville, Tooele City, and Tooele County each presented a community service award during the chamber’s annual dinner.

John Olson, Vernon, received the 2017 Tooele County Community Service Award. Olson, a former teacher and student government advisor at Tooele High School, has been a mentor and coach for youth in Tooele County for over 30 years, according to Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall presented his city’s 2017 Community Service Award to Gary Fawson, representing the Grantsville Shade Tree Committee.

“The Shade Tree Committee, with Gary Fawson as chairman, has been responsible for the planting of 2,000 trees in yards, streets, and parks in Grantsville over the last 14 years,” Marshall said.

Jeff and Kara Shuemaker were presented with the 2017 Tooele City Community Service Award by Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.

The husband and wife team are involved in providing Boy Scouting and Girl Scouting to the youth of Tooele City, according to Winn.

“Jeff saw a need, and in October 2015, he obtained a charter for a non-faith based Cub Scout Pack in Tooele City that is chartered by the Elks Lodge,” Winn said. “Kara is also involved in the Girl Scout organization. Their groups participate in many community events.”

Following the award presentations, the chamber installed its officers for 2018. The officers are: Lorri Witkowski, of Beehive Broadband, as chairwoman; Tyson Hamilton, of Another Man’s Treasures, as first vice chairman; Robin Herrera, with the Tooele office of Utah Workforce Services, as second vice chairwoman; and Cole Houghton, of Tate Mortuary, as secretary-treasurer.

The 2018 Tooele County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors include: Ryan Doherty, Cargill Salt; Sharron Sturges, Equity Real Estate-Solid; Kendall Thomas, Tooele County Education Foundation; Tracy Shaw, Snowie Shaw Shack; Sharylynn Mueller, Utah State University – Tooele Campus; Tom Dye, Dependable Oxygen Company; Marty Brockman, Mountain West Medical Center; Herb Davila, D Old Time Barbershop; and Maggie Mondragon, Hometown Values Magazine.

Serving on the chamber’s 2018 Advisory Board are: Debbie Winn, Tooele City; Brent Marshall, Grantsville; Shawn Milne, Tooele County; Paul Hacking, Tooele Technology College; Scott Rogers, Tooele County School District; Clint Spindler, Tooele County Alliance; and Tye Hoffman, Edward Jones.

After her installation as chairwoman, Witkowski shared the chamber’s vision for 2018.

In 2018, the chamber will reinvigorate the “Come Together” shop local campaign, work on the beautification of Main Street in Tooele City and Grantsville, Witkowski said.

The chamber will work with the local Tooele County Bar Association in 2018 to provide legal advice for businesses. The chamber will also work to bring more tourism into the county and hold an elected officials summit to bring elected officials and business leaders together to share goals, according to Witkowski.