Tooele County School District students went back to school on Thursday, August 17. At Sterling Elementary a few students and their parents showed up early to find their classrooms and meet their teachers. They then joined the rest of the students on the playground behind the school anxiously waiting for the school’s doors to open. The first bell rang and students fell into single file lines behind their teachers. At the sound of the second bell the students followed their teachers to their classrooms. The playground was quiet and the classrooms buzzed with excitement and anticipation as a new year of learning began.