Back-to-School Closet preparing for August 3 opening at Blue Peak

Donations needed to help families get ready for school ♦

School doesn’t start until Aug. 19, but the Tooele County School District Family and Community Resource Center is already getting ready to go back to school.

Christy Johnson, TCSD homeless liaison and the resource center’s coordinator, is organizing the 16th Annual Back-to-School Closet for local students, which will be held Aug. 3 at Blue Peak High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“There are many families in need of assistance and we want to help and let them know there is support,” Johnson said.

At the Back-to-School Closet, families will find backpacks with school supplies, gently used clothing and coats along with new socks, underwear, and shoes, while supplies last, according to Johnson.

Donations of gently used clothing and new shoes, new socks, and new underwear are welcome, according to Johnson.

Items can be dropped off until July 31 at any time at one of three locations: Grantsville City Hall, 429 E. Main Street, Grantsville; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse, 417 Benson Road, Stansbury Park; and at the south side of Blue Peak High, 211 S. Tooele Boulevard in Tooele City.

The Back-to School closet has drawn a lot of community support already according to Johnson.

A grant from the Larry H. Miller Foundation provided $10,000 for the Back-to-School closet. The money will be used primarily for new shoes, she said.

Cargill Salt is also sponsoring the 2019 Back-to-School closet, and the Brigham Young University Women’s Conference donated 2,500 backpacks filled with school supplies, according to Johnson.

Soelberg’s Market in both Stansbury Park and Grantsville are collecting donations from customers at check out. Last year, Soelberg’s collected $4,200 from customers, according to Johnson.

“We still have need for donations of gently used clothing,” she said.

Last year the Back-to-School Closet served around 800 youth, according to Johnson.

Volunteers are needed to help sort donations and set up the Back-to-School Closet, she said.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “We work for days setting up and the gym is full of clothes and by the time we close the place is empty.”

“We just want families to know that we support them,” Johnson said. “Getting ready for going back to school can be expensive.”

There is no screening or qualifications, according to Johnson.

Johnson can be reached at 435-830-4706 for questions or for volunteers interested in helping with sorting and setting up.