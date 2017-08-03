Back to School Closet to be held Saturday at TJHS

Event helps cash-strapped families get ready for school ♦

Tooele County School District and its community partners have joined together to ease the burden on cash-strapped families preparing for the start of school.

The annual Back to School Closet will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tooele Junior High School.

The Back to School Closet provides clothing, shoes, coats, hygiene products, vision screening, and new backpacks for school-aged children, according to Christy Johnson, the school district’s homeless liaison.

“Last year we had approximately 400 families attend,” Johnson said. “There are many families in need of assistance and we want to help and let them know there is support,”

The Saturday event also introduces families to available resources, such as insurance, legal and Medicaid, Johnson said.

The response to clothing drives to support the closet filled Tooele Junior High’s gym with bags of gently used clothing, according to Johnson.

“It was almost overwhelming,” she said. “But then we had a great turn out of volunteers to help us sort and set up the closet.”

Along with donations of clothing, the closet received several grants from local businesses.

A donation from Cargill Salt funded the purchase of 1,000 new backpacks for students. A grant from SelectHealth helped buy shoes. Modern Woodmen donated new socks, shoes, and underwear.

Eye Care for Kids, along with Dr. Michael Griffeth and employees of Griffeth Vision Group, will provide vision screening. Soelberg’s Market in Grantsville and Stansbury Park have been collecting donations at their cash registers to help buy supplies for homeless students, according to Johnson.

All supplies and services at the Back to School Closet are provided to children and families at no cost with no questions asked, according to Johnson.

Tooele Junior High is located at 411 W. Vine Street in Tooele City.