Tooele County School District staff gathered in the Tooele High school on Aug. 10 to kick off the new school year. Superintendent Mark Ernst opened the meeting by encouraging employees to decide what 2033 should look like and start making daily changes to reach those goals. The staff had the opportunity to hear from Todd Whitaker, who is one of the nation’s leading authorities on education and has written over 60 books including “What Great Teachers Do Differently.” On Monday morning, Aug. 14, teachers were busy in their classrooms unloading boxes of supplies and curriculum material, putting up bright bulletin boards, arranging desks and tables, preparing for Back-to-School night, making presentations to email to parents, cleaning laptops, and other things to make their classrooms ready for the first day of school.