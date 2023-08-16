Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Old Mill Elementary 6th grade teacher, Karlie Fait, gets her classroom ready for school.
  • Old Mill Elementary 2nd grade teacher, Madie Caldwell, puts name labels on the desks so her students know where to sit.
  • Rachelle Serrao and Kathy Stowe, kindergarten teachers talk with a parent.
  • 6th grade teacher, Pauletter Brinker, prepares her classroom for students to return.
  • A welcome back to school sign hangs on the wall to greet students on their first day back.
  • Lois Miller 1st grade teacher, prepares a Power Point presentation for parents.
  • Old Mill Elementary sign.
  • Old Mill Elementary 6th grade teacher, Trey Herbopelis, working in his classroom.
  • Gailynn Warr, principal and Donna Huxford, administrative intern, working in the schools office.

August 16, 2023
Back to School: Get ready, get set, go … the first day of school is here

Tooele County School District staff gathered in the Tooele High school on Aug. 10 to kick off the new school year. Superintendent Mark Ernst opened the meeting by encouraging employees to decide what 2033 should look like and start making daily changes to reach those goals. The staff had the opportunity to hear from Todd Whitaker, who is one of the nation’s leading authorities on education and has written over 60 books including “What Great Teachers Do Differently.” On Monday morning, Aug. 14, teachers were busy in their classrooms unloading boxes of supplies and curriculum material, putting up bright bulletin boards, arranging desks and tables, preparing for Back-to-School night, making presentations to email to parents, cleaning laptops, and other things to make their classrooms ready for the first day of school.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top