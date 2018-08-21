Back to School in Tooele County

Summer vacation ended today for students in the Tooele County School District.

Teachers, both in-person and online, are expected to great an additional 1,000 students this year, with early enrollment projections exceed 17,300 students, according to school district officials.

Neighborhood roads this morning were once again filled with car loads of students on the way to school, students waiting for school busses, and students walking to school.

Early morning and afternoon drivers will need to exercise caution, observe school zone speed limits, and remember to follow safety laws when encountering school busses.

Along with Tooele County School District schools, August is also back-to-school month for Tooele County’s three charter schools; Excelsior, Bonneville, and Scholar academies and St. Marguerite Catholic School.