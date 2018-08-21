Back to School in Tooele County

Students, family and parents line up at Willow Elementary in Grantsville. Students attending first through 12th grade in the Tooele County School District began the 2018-19 school year on Tuesday morning. Kindergarten students will begin class next week.
Avery Nielson searches for her name among the stars lining the entrance to the Willow Elementary in Grantsville.
Mariah Perez gets a warm welcome from Melinda Firth.
Tre DiPadova gets some last minute grooming from mom Aubrey DiPadova.
Oaklee Hunt walks her daughter Jonnie Water for the first day of school. Hunt brings a number of supplies for the third-grade classroom.
Nikko Drake clings to his father Kevin Drake’s leg on his first day of second grade at a new school.
Summer vacation ended today for students in the Tooele County School District.
Teachers, both in-person and online, are expected to great an additional 1,000 students this year, with early enrollment projections exceed 17,300 students, according to school district officials.
Neighborhood roads this morning were once again filled with car loads of students on the way to school, students waiting for school busses, and students walking to school.
Early morning and afternoon drivers will need to exercise caution, observe school zone speed limits, and remember to follow safety laws when encountering school busses.
Along with Tooele County School District schools, August is also back-to-school month for Tooele County’s three charter schools; Excelsior, Bonneville, and Scholar academies and St. Marguerite Catholic School.
