Balanced attack helps Stansbury beat Uintah

Utes’ Spiers scores 25; five Stallions score in double-figures ♦

Five Stansbury players scored in double figures as the Stallions beat Uintah 70-65 on Tuesday.

“We got the win and had five with double figures,” Stansbury head coach Joe White said. “That was our best stat of the game, except for defensively.”

The Stallions had trouble containing Uintah guard Joshua Spiers, as the sophomore made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points in the first half, which ended 37-34.

Speirs didn’t score from the field again, thanks in part to Stansbury’s aggressive backcourt scheme in the second half.

“I think that kid’s pretty impressive, he’s a good player who came out tonight and did his thing,” Stansbury senior forward Kaden Taylor said of Speirs’ first-half performance. “I just got it into my head that he had 22 points in the first half, so I just knew we had to go to work. We started talking more on defense, got lower in our stance and just got our guards in his face.”

Speirs’ absence from the scoreboard gave Uintah junior guard Kamon Anderson an opportunity to fill his own stat sheet, keeping Uintah in the game with a 13-point second half.

The score was close through the third quarter. About six minutes into the second half, Stansbury senior forward David Spaulding blocked Speirs’ driving shot attempt, which led to a Stallion fast break. Senior guard Jaden Jenkins scored through a foul, and Spauling scored a few seconds later to make it 44-40 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Jenkins scored again with less than 20 seconds left to give Stansbury a 48-43 lead, which they took into the fourth quarter.

Taylor hit an open 3-pointer to give Stansbury a seven-point lead again with 4:45 left to play. He extended the lead to nine on the next possession when he cleaned the glass after Jenkins forced a turnover.

Taylor finished with 10 points, seven of which came in the final quarter.

Stansbury led by as many as 11 points before Uintah clawed back to within three down the stretch.

The Stallions missed four free throws in the final minute, giving Uintah a late chance when Speirs was fouled on a 3-pointer with six seconds left, pulling the lead back down to 68-65.

“I’ll be honest. At some point, missing foul shots is not on me,” White said. “Players have to put the time in after practice, before practice, whenever they have to do it.”

Stansbury shot 64% from the free-throw line with 16 makes.

Thevenot led the Stallions with 21 points, and Jenkins finished with 13. Senior forward Pae Tia added another 11, while Spaulding had 10.

Anderson had 16 points for Uintah, and junior guard Daniel Wright added another 13.

Uintah dropped to 2-10 with the loss, and 0-4 in Region 10. The Utes made 10 3-pointers in the contest and went 12-14 from the free-throw line.

As the win ends a three-game losing streak, Taylor said Friday’s bye comes at a good time for Stansbury.

“I do think the schedule is favorable right now,” he said. “We just need to take one game at a time, play as a team, work hard in practice and get back to how we were playing earlier in the season.”

The Stallions (10-5 overall, 3-2 in Region 10) will next face Ogden (2-11, 0-4) on the road Tuesday.