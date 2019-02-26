‘Ballet meets the rumble’ in THS performance of the ‘West Side Story’

Tooele High School drama students wanted to take this week’s production of “West Side Story” to a higher level than back in 2012 when THS presented the timeless classic that features music by Leonard Bernstein.

“This has been a big team effort from the seniors. We wanted it to be better than the previous ‘West Side Story,’” said student co-director Christian Harvey.

Harvey and fellow senior Jake Lemmon are double-cast as lead character Tony in the production that opened Monday night.

Both also serve as choreographers for many of the dances, along with Eden Legge, Chloe Kerr, Camille Rich, Ian Rockwell and Tanya Unruh. Kerr is also the music director for the play. Other assistant directors are Teresa Dixon and Terry McGovern.

“I’m really proud of our performance tonight,” Lemmon said after Monday’s show. “The emotion was definitely there on stage tonight. The dancing is hard to do but the difficulty is needed. The seniors and newcomers have been great in learning the dances.”

Harvey said the dances are difficult. “Everything has to be precise and together,” he said.

Drama teacher and director J. Scott Henrie said the students’ dancing, singing and stage-fight choreography are amazing.

“The ballet meets the rumble,” he said.

“This Broadway classic story just keeps getting younger and younger. It is just as appropriate today as it was in the mid-1950s when it opened on Broadway and in the early 1960s, when the film adaption came out,” Henrie said. “Like its inspiration, Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ it is funny and touching and inspirational.”

Henrie said that many of his current students remember the school’s “West Side Story” production back in 2012 and it turned them on to theatre.

“My current students were in the second, third, fourth and fifth grades in 2012,” Henrie said. “They made a goal clear back then to be in theatre when they got to high school and to be in a production of ‘West Side Story’ someday.”

Kerr and Kaitlyn Pankowski star as Maria in the play while Ian Rockwell and Garrett Vorwaller play Riff with Si Sarmienta as Bernardo, and Eden Legge and Camille Rich as Anita.

The play runs Tuesday through Saturday and Monday at 7 p.m. There also is a matinee at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Prices for evening performances are $8 for adults and $5 for students, senior citizens and children. Matinee prices are $7 for adults and $4 for students, seniors and children.

The school is located at 301 W. Vine Street.