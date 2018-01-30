Balloons released for missing teens

Friends and relatives joined for a balloon launch in Tooele City on Breezy Otteson’s 18th birthday, but Otteson and Riley Powell remain missing.

Otteson and Powell, both of Eureka, were last seen on Dec. 30 and were reported missing on Jan. 2, according to the Juab County Sheriff’s Office. They left following a visit in Tooele on Dec. 30 and were returning home in a blue Jeep Cherokee when they were last seen.

The blue Jeep was recovered on Jan. 11, on Cherry Creek Road, about a half mile southwest of Cherry Creek Reservoir in by Juab County Search and Rescue flying with state Department of Public Safety. Search efforts in the area the Jeep was found did not locate Otteson or Powell, according to the Juab County Sheriff’s Office.

The missing person investigation has involved multiple agencies, including the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Juab and Sanpete County Major Crimes and Drug Task Force.

On Jan. 16, the Juab County Sheriff’s Office suspended search and rescue efforts and deemed the location, recovery and condition of the vehicle were “highly suspicious.”

“These factors, in addition to other investigative leads and pieces of evidence, have led investigators to believe that the Jeep was dropped off there by intention and not by the two missing individuals, and foul play is strongly suggested,” a release from the Juab County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information on the missing teens can contact the Juab County Sheriff’s Office at 435-623-1344 or the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-882-5600.