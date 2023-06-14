Band ‘No Clear Ending’ to perform at Fridays on Vine

Rock Band, No Clear Ending, will perform during the Fridays on Vine concert series this week for the first time in Tooele City.

The free concert will take place at 7 p.m. on June 16 at the Aquatic Center Park on the corner of 200 West and Vine Street in Tooele City.

During the event, there will be free ice cream from Utah State University.

Along with ice cream, there will be a shaved ice truck, and Jurassic Tacos Food Truck will also be there.

No Clear Ending plays rock music, including cover songs and originals.

“We play about half covers and half original stuff,” Jason Twede, No Clear Ending’s bass player said. “We have an age range of members in the band, so we play cover songs from all over the place. We get some Beatles stuff, like older rock, and some newer stuff, like the Neon Trees. We don’t have a specific time period of rock that we hit … We play all over the spectrum.”

The band members met online right before the pandemic began in 2020.

“We all got together and wanted to play shows but we couldn’t do that because of COVID, so we ended up writing a bunch of our own music and recording it,” Twede said.

So far, they have one recorded album.

The members of the band came up with the name “No Clear Ending,” because a lot of the songs they covered faded out instead of ending on a solid note.

“As we were putting together a setlist, we realized the majority of the songs we picked ended in the recorded versions by fading out, like Come Together by the Beatles or Learning to Fly by Tom Petty, for example,” Twede explained. “You can’t fade out a song when you play it live, so we ended up having to come up with our own way to end all those songs when we’d play them. Because none of the songs we were playing had a clear way to end them, we made that our band name: No Clear Ending.”

In summer 2021, the members of the band were able to get together to play live shows. They are currently based out of Davis County and have only played in Utah.

“We’ve played Layton Fest. the past few years, and last year, we played the Ogden Pride festival,” Twede said. “We’ve played around wherever opportunities arise. In Salt Lake, we play at Pins and Ales with some regularity. We’ve actually been meaning to come out to Tooele for a while too.”

No Clear Ending consists of Twede on Base, a drummer, a guitarist, and two singers who also play guitar.

The band members and Twede are looking forward to coming to Tooele to perform.

“I work in Tooele as a professor at the Utah State Extension in Tooele,” Twede said. “I have wanted to get out there and play where I have students, coworkers, and people that I know.”

Those interested in attending the concert should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

“Getting out and listening to live music, especially these types of events, is fun,” Twede said. “Come and enjoy it, and listen for a bit.”

To listen to No Clear Ending, please visit their YouTube page. They are also online at noclearending.com and Facebook under their band name.