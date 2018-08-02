Band True Story to perform at Fridays on Vine this week

True Story will perform at Fridays on Vine this week and the four-member band features Tooele residents Kenny Hanson on drums and Rick Blake on rhythm guitar and vocals.

Other members of the band are Randy Hayborne from Salt Lake City on lead guitar and vocals, and Marsha Bloom from Park City on bass guitar and vocals.

“We do classic rock, classic country and the blues,” Hanson said. “Our singers provide good three-part harmony.”

“There used to be five us, but one member of our band died two months ago,” Hanson said.

Richard S. Dixson Rudolph of Tooele, who played steel guitar for True Story, died on May 29.

“Half the people in Tooele knew him,” Hanson said. “It really threw a wrench into what we were doing and we almost called to cancel Fridays on Vine.”

The group got together about 18 months ago when Hanson’s friend at O’Shucks Bar & Grill in Park City was looking for a band.

“We go up to Park City almost every Saturday night and play. We’ll play up there this Saturday after we play in Tooele on Friday,” Hanson said.

Last Saturday, the group practiced and played at the Moose Lodge in Tooele and received a great reception, Hansen said.

“We usually don’t have a set list of songs we play, we just get up and play what we feel like playing and the crowd usually suggests some songs,” Hanson said.”It’s a talented group. All of us started playing at a young age.”

He said three of the four band members are in their 60s, and Hayborne is in his 50s.

At some performances, Blake’s son Ben plays keyboards.

Fridays on Vine will close out for the season on Aug. 10 with The Strike, a six-member band based out of Provo.

Fridays on Vine concerts are at Aquatic Center Park, 200 W. Vine Street. Admission is free and begin at 7 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.