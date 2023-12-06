Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
December 6, 2023
Bar D Wranglers return to town

FFA Chapters bring music to Tooele 

The Grantsville and Skull Valley Future Farmers of America are bringing the Bar D Wranglers to Tooele County for a Christmas Concert.

From Durango, Colorado, the Bar D Wranglers will perform on Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Grantsville High School Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Bar D Wranglers are a group of seasoned musicians/entertainers that perform songs of the Old West with four part harmony, humor, and yodeling. The Bar D Wranglers entertain the whole family with their fun old west music and comedy stage show.

The Wranglers group includes Danny Rogers, who sings bass vocals, plays rhythm guitar; Matt Palmer who plays a hot fiddle and sings harmony and David Bradley who is a world class cowboy yodeler and lead vocalist.

Also in the group is Gary Cook, a two time national flat pick champion guitar player who sings harmony and Joel Racheff, who sings lead vocals, does the comedy, and plays the upright bass.

For tickets call 435-884-4500 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

 

