Bar J Wranglers from Jackson to perform Thursday night at GHS

The Grantsville FFA will present the the Bar J Wranglers from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in concert Thursday at 7 p.m. at Grantsville High School.

Proceeds from the concert will be used to support leadership training activities and scholarships for Grantsville FFA members.

The Bar J Wranglers perform in Jackson Hole seven nights per week during the summer months, entertaining 700 people nightly at the acclaimed Bar J Chuckwagon, according to promotional material on the group’s website.

The Bar J Wranglers entertain the entire family with western harmonies straight from the range, funny cowboy stories and jokes, and an evening of inspiration that lift spirits long after the show, according to the website.

Over 30 years ago, Babe Humphrey founded the Bar J Wranglers. His sons, Scott and Bryan, continue the family tradition, along with Tim Hodgson, Donnie Cook and Danny Rogers.

During their off-season, the Wranglers perform all over the world, bringing their style of western music, harmony, comedy, and musicianship to people of all ages and backgrounds.

They have performed with many Western music legends such as Roy Rogers, Dale Evans and Randy Travis, and have been featured on numerous television and radio programs.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at Jay’s/Hale Oil and Handy Corner in Grantsville and at Macey’s in Tooele. All tickets are $15 each, and those attending the concert are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m.

GHS is located at 155 E. Cherry St. in Grantsville.