Barbara Jean Rhine Spendlove

Barbara Spendlove, aged 82, passed away after a short illness Oct. 10, 2022. Barbara was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Ogden, Utah, to James Howard Rhine and Avis Myrtle Roe Rhine. Barbara attended Ogden city schools and graduated in 1958; she then attended St. Benedict’s Nursing Program and graduated with a degree in nursing.

She married Merlin G. Spendlove of Tooele on Sept. 2, 1961, and after a short time spent at Fort Lewis, Washington, the couple made their home in Tooele. Barbara was employed in the nursing department of Tooele Valley Nursing Home for several years and then became a stay-at-home mom to raise the couple’s five children.

Barbara enjoyed gardening and puttering around in her yard as well as visiting with people — those she knew, and those she chanced to meet out and about in Tooele. Barbara especially loved going to Wendover, wandering around the Dollar Store, and visiting with the special friends she made while she was at “Our House” Assisted Living Center. She looked forward to having lunch and dinner with those friends at their customary table.

Barbara is survived by her five children: Jeff (Lisa) Spendlove, Melba, Idaho; Julie (Brent) Hunt, Stansbury Park, Utah; Michael Spendlove, Tooele, Utah; Brent (Alisha) Spendlove, Spokane, Washington; and Linda (Shaun) Wood, Logan, Utah; sister Dorothy (Lynn) Weston, Tuscola, Texas; brother Thomas Rhine, Ogden, Utah; brother-in-law Dennis (Faun) Spendlove, Tooele, Utah. Barbara has sixteen grandchildren: Jamie (Jenna), Brittany (Brian), Elizabeth, Andrew (Megan), Ian, Colin, Owen, Preston, Aidan, Aubrey, Jacob, Ruby, Janelle, Brian, Melanie (Chad), and Catie; six great-grandchildren Keellii, Aiden, Claire, Conor, Max, and Maren; four nephews: Jerry, Richard, Craig, and James; and one niece: Carrie.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Merlin, and granddaughter Allison.

A private family viewing and graveside service were held in Tooele on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, and interment at Tooele City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at “Our House” Assisted Living Facility and Rocky Mountain Hospice for their care of Barbara.