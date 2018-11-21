Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Bargain Buggy’s is raffling a car with the proceeds benefitting local youth Makenna Roberts who is fighting bone cancer. Makenna Roberts

November 21, 2018
Bargain Buggy’s to raffle car to help local cancer patient

Tickets are $5 for chance to win 1995 Pontiac Firebird 

You might be able to get a new car for Christmas at Bargain Buggy’s for $5.

Bargain Buggy’s will hold a raffle for a reconditioned 1995 Custom Pontiac Firebird on Dec. 20. Raffle tickets are now on sale for $5 each.

All of the proceeds for the raffle will benefit 15-year-old Makenna Roberts. Roberts, a Tooele County resident, was diagnosed in March 2018 with Ewings Sarcoma, an extremely rare form of bone cancer.

Brad Mackie, Bargains Buggy’s general manager, said Bargain Buggy’s owner, Mike Garrard, became aware of Roberts’ plight through Facebook and wanted to do something to help.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve donated a car for a good cause,” Mackie said. “But this time it’s a little different. The car wouldn’t really help her so we decided to raffle off the car and donate the money.”

The 1995 Pontiac that is being raffled is a formula car with a 5.7 liter V8 engine with T-tops. It has a custom paint job by Dean Whitehouse and a leather interior donated by Auto Trim Design.

Raffle tickets may be purchased either at Bargain Buggy’s, 426. E. Cimmaron Way in Erda, or by phone at 435-882-7711.

The drawing of the winning ticket will be broadcast live on Facebook, according to Mackie.

 

Tim Gillie

Staff Writer at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim covers education, Tooele City government, business, real estate, politics and the state Legislature. He became a journalist after a long career as an executive with the Boy Scouts of America. Tim is a native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

