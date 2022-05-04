Barnyard Babies at Clark Historic Farm

On the last Saturday in April and the first Saturday in May, local farmers bring their newest additions to the Clark Historic Farm in Grantsville to pet and snuggle.

Barnyard Babies includes games, petting animals — with some riding, performance groups, demonstration and animal talks for a $5 entry fee. Demonstrations in the past have included things like sheep shearing, wool spinning and goat milking.

The event is held at the J. Reuben Clark Historical Park at 392 West Clark Street in Grantsville. Barnyard Babies will be open on Saturday, May 7 for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.