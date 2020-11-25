Barracks burn on historic Wendover airfield Monday

Barracks destroyed ♦

A barracks at the Historic Wendover Air Force Base was destroyed by a fire Monday evening. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

When crews arrived at 5:15 p.m. Monday evening, they immediately began fighting the fire that had broken out at a historic military structure, according to a press release from the Wendover Fire Department.

The historic barracks that were being rented out by a third party were fully engulfed by flames.

The West Wendover Fire Department and the Wendover Airport Fire Department were called to assist and the Wendover Police Department began conducting an investigation to find out the cause of the fire, according to the press release.

Wendover Fire Department determined that the origin of the fire was unconfirmed at the time and they are awaiting the Utah State Fire Marshal’s Response.

The barracks were completely destroyed.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.