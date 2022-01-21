Barrie Louise Barrett Frankland 

05/12/1943 – 01/15/2022

In memory of Barrie Frankland, a mom, a grandma, and a great-grandma.

On Jan. 15, 2022, on a sunny Saturday afternoon, Barrie left this earth after hanging on for a little longer than she would have liked, just for the rest of us to love and serve her a little longer.

Barrie, also known as “Grandma Pan,” “Grammer,” “GranBarrie,” and “StrawBarrie,” had been through a lot lately. She had the loss of her mom, youngest son, only sister, and her beloved independence this last year. We are so happy she is finally free. Selfishly, our hearts are heavy, and we will miss getting hugs from her little 4’9″ body and her sassy, sarcastic personality.

Barrie was born May 12, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, and within a few years moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended West High School and married Lawrence Palmer, the only name on all her high school dance cards. Together they had three boys and later divorced. Barrie married John Frankland, and the two of them moved to Stansbury Park and raised her three boys together. She designed and built a house on the 13th hole of the golf course and developed her game and love of golf. She spent many years and fostered many great friendships over the years on the golf course that she cherished until her last days. She even managed to catch the elusive “hole-in-one” and proudly displayed her many trophies.

In order to care for her boys, she began a long 32-year career delivering mail in her little mail jeep. Barrie was the first female letter carrier in Salt Lake City, a pioneer of her time. She would often hide her little boys in the back with strict commands to stay quiet and hidden. Rain, sleet, snow, or heat, she showed up every day to get the mail out, which is also how she was with those in her life who needed her. You could always find someone extra at her house who needed a place to live and a helping hand.

Barrie is survived by her son Ken Palmer and his wife Roxie, son Kirt Palmer and his wife Georgia; grandchildren Josh, Brady, Madison, McKell, Morgan, Marc, Mitt, Drien, and Dazmn; and great-grandchildren Shanlee, Case, Preslee, Quinlee, Charlie, Kazin, Remzen, Zadyn, and Ozden.

We are so happy and find comfort in knowing she has reunited with her love John Frankland, her son Kory Palmer, her sister Patricia Clark, and her parents Kenneth and Lillian Barrett.

A viewing will be held Monday, Jan. 24 , 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. to noon, at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 S. 900 East, Murray, Utah. A graveside service will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m., at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, Utah.