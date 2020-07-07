Basics will help contain COVID-19 spread

‘This pandemic far from over,’ says local health official ♦

Local health officials warn community members that the number of cases of the coronavirus are rising.

According to a report released bi-weekly by the Tooele County Health Department, the county has seen a total of 275 cases of the virus as of July 6.

On July 2, there were 256 individuals in the county who tested positive.

There have been no deaths because of the virus in the county at this time.

No one is currently hospitalized because of the virus in Tooele County.

Utah has seen 25,469 cases of the virus, according to the report with 190 deaths and 1,604 hospitalizations.

On July 2, Utah had 23,270 positive cases of the virus with 176 deaths.

Currently Tooele County is still in the yellow or “low risk” phase of the virus, per an executive order released by Governor Gary Herbert on June 26.

Amy Bate. with the Tooele County Health Department. said that it is important for individuals to remember that even though the county is in the low risk phase of the virus, the number of cases are still rising.

“Less restrictions actually mean greater risk,” she said. “It’s up to all of us to practice healthy behaviors and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This pandemic is far from over, it’s actually increasing in risk and in case numbers and we need people to go back to the basics… stay home when you can — especially if you are sick, social distance, wash your hands often, don’t touch your face, use hand sanitizer when you can’t wash your hands, wear a cloth face cover.”

Bate also wanted to make note of a statement that the CDC recently released:

“As communities and businesses are opening, you may be looking for ways to resume some daily activities as safely as possible. While there is no way to ensure zero risk of infection, it is important to understand potential risks and how to adopt different types of prevention measures to protect yourself and to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”