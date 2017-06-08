Bateman and Milne clash over invoices, contracts

A private disagreement between two Tooele County Commissioners spilled over into Tuesday night’s public county commission meeting.

It started with the payment of invoices, which was the fourth item on the agenda, following the pledge of allegiance, roll call and approval of minutes.

Commissioner Myron Bateman made two motions to add two invoices to the list of invoices to be approved. One motion was for a $33,000 invoice for the clean up of the Tooele County Health Department building following a recent flooding. The other invoice was for $42,000 for the third year of a lease payment for a front-end loader used by the county’s solid waste department.

Unable to get all three commissioners to approve the invoices prior to the meeting, Bateman followed county procurement procedures and brought the invoices to a public meeting to get a vote from at least two commissioners to approve payment of the invoices.

Bateman made the motion for each of the invoices. Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner seconded the motion. Both Bitner and Bateman voted to approve the invoices.

In both cases, after Bitner announced the vote to pay the invoices was affirmative, Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne noted that he abstained from the vote.

In an interview after the meeting, Milne admitted that he had been the hold out in getting all three commissioners to approve the invoices prior to the meeting.

“It may sound petty, but it’s not that I didn’t want to pay them [the invoices],” said Milne. “But I used them as leverage to force other topics.”

The other topics according to Milne: Bateman’s refusal to approve the release of tourism funds, including state matching funds held by the county, for Country Fan Fest.

Bateman’s issue with Country Fan Fest:

“I wanted to see the contract,” Bateman said during Tuesday night’s commission meeting. “I’ve been asking for a copy of the contract for months. Commissioner Milne crossed out Chairman Bitner’s name on the contract and signed it on May 5, but I didn’t see the contract until last week.”

While Bateman had attended meetings with the organizers of Country Fan Fest where the commissioners discussed paying for certain facility upgrades, he said he wasn’t comfortable approving invoices or tourism funds based on verbal commitments.

Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead said it was standard practice for one commissioner or a department head to initially sign a contract, but the contract would not be legally binding until all three commissioners voted on the contract in an open meeting.

During the discussion of the Country Fan Fest contract at Tuesday night’s meeting, Bateman raised concerns about schedule conflicts with the Tooele County Fair, the lack of family-oriented performers, and if paying for upgrades from tourism funds would prevent other county departments from using things like canopies or variable message signs purchased for tourism events.

Milne said if a department has enough funds in their budget they could pay a portion of the upgrade cost upfront commensurate with their expected usage or they could pay a calculated pro-rated fee when they use the equipment.

Such an arrangement would allow other departments to use items bought with tourism funds while avoiding running afoul of the state auditor or attorney general for misuse of tourism funds, according to Milne.

Bateman voted with Bitner and Milne to approve the Country Fan Fest contract.

“I just hope in the future we can have more transparency with each other and with the public,” Bateman said.

Milne said that the county commission should have more dialogue in their public meetings.

Chairman Bitner said the conflict between Bateman and Milne wasn’t a big problem.

“The process worked the way it was supposed to,” Bitner said.