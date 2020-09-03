Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • The eastbound view from Cambridge Way on Bates Canyon Road on Wednesday afternoon. The ditch and power poles on the south side of Bayes Canyon Road are gone. A new eastbound lane is in place and the road widens to a third dedicated left turn lane as it approaches state Route 36.
  • Eastbound Bates Canyon Road north of Holiday Oil on July 17, 2020. The drainage ditch and power lines that have now been covered and removed are visible on the right side of the photo.
  • A worker paints a turn arrow on the right turn lane from Bates Canyon Road to Cambridge Way on Wednesday afternoon.

September 3, 2020
Bates Canyon Road gets fixed with new lane and improvements

Power poles and ditch are gone, new lane and straight approach to SR-36 

Almost two years after Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman announced improvements to Bates Canyon Road in front of Holiday Oil the work is almost completed.

Workers painted stripes and lines on the newly widened and paved portion of Bates Canyon Road on Wednesday afternoon in preparation to reopen the close segment of the road.

The county laid drainage pipe in the ditch on the south side of the road in front of Holiday Oil to the east of Cambridge Way and covered the ditch.

Rocky Mountain Mountain Power buried their power lines that were at the edge of the pavement on Bates Canyon Road east of Cambridge Way. 

Broken Arrow, under contract with Tooele County, widened Bates Canyon Road, which now has three lanes on the eastbound side as it approaches state Route 36.

West of Cambridge Way, Bates Canyon Road was widened on the eastbound side with a lane added for right turns onto Cambridge Way. 

The concrete median remains in front of Holiday Oil to prevent left turns from Bates Canyon Road into Holiday Oil’s parking lot or left turns out of the parking lot onto Bates Canyon Road.

Eastbound drivers on Bates Canyon Road no longer meet the concrete median or a land of what looks like oncoming traffic as they approach Cambridge Way.

Bateman announced the design process for the changes in September 2018. At the time of the announcement he expressed hope that the project would be completed by the end of the year.

It wasn’t.

In July 2019, Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp said it was “reasonable” to expect the work to be completed by Aug. 19 or shortly thereafter.

It wasn’t.

School buses and students’ cars make the intersection of Bates Canyon Road and state Route 36 a busy place during the school year.

Tripp’s hope was to complete the widening project before school started in 2019.

The holdup was getting Rocky Mountain Power to move their power lines, he said.

By 2019, Tooele County had completed engineering designs for the improvements.

When Holiday Oil was built, the developer donated the property widening of Bates Canyon Road to the County.

Bates Canyon Road from SR-36 to Cambridge Way was closed in August 2020 while Broken Arrow completed the work.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

