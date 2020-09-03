Bates Canyon Road gets fixed with new lane and improvements

Power poles and ditch are gone, new lane and straight approach to SR-36 ♦

Almost two years after Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman announced improvements to Bates Canyon Road in front of Holiday Oil the work is almost completed.

Workers painted stripes and lines on the newly widened and paved portion of Bates Canyon Road on Wednesday afternoon in preparation to reopen the close segment of the road.

The county laid drainage pipe in the ditch on the south side of the road in front of Holiday Oil to the east of Cambridge Way and covered the ditch.

Rocky Mountain Mountain Power buried their power lines that were at the edge of the pavement on Bates Canyon Road east of Cambridge Way.

Broken Arrow, under contract with Tooele County, widened Bates Canyon Road, which now has three lanes on the eastbound side as it approaches state Route 36.

West of Cambridge Way, Bates Canyon Road was widened on the eastbound side with a lane added for right turns onto Cambridge Way.

The concrete median remains in front of Holiday Oil to prevent left turns from Bates Canyon Road into Holiday Oil’s parking lot or left turns out of the parking lot onto Bates Canyon Road.

Eastbound drivers on Bates Canyon Road no longer meet the concrete median or a land of what looks like oncoming traffic as they approach Cambridge Way.

Bateman announced the design process for the changes in September 2018. At the time of the announcement he expressed hope that the project would be completed by the end of the year.

It wasn’t.

In July 2019, Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp said it was “reasonable” to expect the work to be completed by Aug. 19 or shortly thereafter.

It wasn’t.

School buses and students’ cars make the intersection of Bates Canyon Road and state Route 36 a busy place during the school year.

Tripp’s hope was to complete the widening project before school started in 2019.

The holdup was getting Rocky Mountain Power to move their power lines, he said.

By 2019, Tooele County had completed engineering designs for the improvements.

When Holiday Oil was built, the developer donated the property widening of Bates Canyon Road to the County.

Bates Canyon Road from SR-36 to Cambridge Way was closed in August 2020 while Broken Arrow completed the work.