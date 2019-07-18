Bates Canyon Road improvements to be finished before school starts

School buses and students’ cars make the intersection of Bates Canyon Road and state Route 36 a busy place during the school year.

Tooele County has had engineering designs drawn up to improve Bates Canyon Road as it passes Holiday Oil to the road’s intersection with Cambridge Way.

A big part of those improvements revolve around Rocky Mountain Power moving its power poles that stand right at the south edge of the pavement.

Those power poles should be moved and other improvements to Bates Canyon Road should be completed by the time school starts this fall, according to Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp.

“Representatives of Tooele County and Rocky Mountain Power have met on location at Bates Canyon Road,” Tripp said. “It is reasonable to expect that the power lines will be moved and other work by the county will be complete by Aug. 19 or shortly thereafter.”

Rocky Mountain Power will come up with three alternatives to relocate the power poles on Bates Canyon Road and then it will select one of those alternatives to fund, Tripp said.

In conjunction with Rocky Mountain Power moving the power lines, the county will also complete some work on the road, according to Tripp.

The county already has a bid out for widening Bates Canyon Road west of Cambridge Way. The widening will accommodate a left turn lane onto Cambridge way for eastbound traffic on Bates Canyon Road.

With the turn lane installed, eastbound traffic headed through the intersection will travel straight through the intersection, according to Jacob Clegg, Tooele County’s contracted engineer.

Bates Canyon Road was widened by 12 feet in front of Holiday Oil when Holiday Oil was constructed, according to Clegg.

The current work in front of Holiday Oil on Bates Canyon Road will involve not only moving the power poles. The county will also lay drainage pipe in the ditch on the south side of the road in front of Holiday Oil and cover the ditch, Clegg said.