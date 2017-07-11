Beanstock 2017 collects food and cash for local food bank

Food donations were down from last year, but music fans still donated nearly a ton of food and lots of cash during the seventh annual Beanstock 2017 at Deseret Peak Complex over the weekend.

Event founder Sean “Bean” Heap said 1,740 pounds of food were donated, along with about $6,000. He said he anticipates the cash total may reach $13,000 after some corporate donations come in.

“We will take in significantly more cash this year than we did last year,” Heap said. “We also had a golf tournament as part of this fundraiser, and we add that money, too.”

All donations and proceeds are for the Tooele County Food Bank. Last year, Beanstock attendees reportedly donated 2,437 pounds of food and $10,000.

Beanstock attendees were invited to show off their musical skills on Friday night with the main event on Saturday with seven bands featured from 1 p.m. until midnight.

“It went really well,” Heap said. “We did have some problems with two bands. One had a conflict in schedule, and the other had a member who got in a car crash. It was hot, even had a little rain.”

New features at Beanstock 2017 included a poker run for motorcyclists and food trucks. The poker run brought in $265 for the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center.

“Seven years ago, I read in the paper that the food bank was ready to shut their doors, so we took food donations at our party in Settlement Canyon,” Heap said. “We were surprised at how many people stopped by. It keeps getting bigger and better every year.”

Heap plans to be back again next summer for an eighth annual Beanstock at Deseret Peak Complex.