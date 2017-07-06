Beanstock 2017 to feature two days of music at Deseret Peak

Charity event is food and fundraiser for local food bank ♦

The crowd at Beanstock 2017 will be treated to two days of music in exchange for groceries or cash that will be donated to the Tooele County Food Bank.

The music begins Friday at 7 p.m. and continues Saturday until midnight at Deseret Peak Complex.

Last year’s event took in 2,437 pounds of food for the food bank and cash donations totaled $28,000 with a major $15,000 donation from Tesoro, according to Beanstock founder Sean “Bean” Heap.

“This will be our seventh year overall, and our fourth year holding the event at Deseret Peak,” Heap said. “Friday is a casual day and people are invited to show us their talents.”

Heap said Saturday’s lineup includes nine bands and will run from 1 p.m. until midnight. The top four bands will start playing at 7 p.m., he said.

“One of the top bands will be Small Lake City, and they will lead off the final four band,” Heap said. “This band is receiving a lot of praise in the Salt Lake City area.”

Small Lake City will be followed by Wicked Notions, From the Sun and Bludgeon Muffin.

Other bands include Big Foot & the Dog Men, Blue on Black, Sun Divide and Moose Knuckle.

For the first three years, Beanstock Benefit was held annually in Settlement Canyon as a party for Heap’s friends.

“Seven years ago, I read in the paper that the food bank was ready to shut their doors, so we took food donations at our party in Settlement Canyon,” Heap said. “We were surprised at how many people stopped by. It keeps getting bigger and better every year.”

Heap noted that none of this would be possible without the support of a number of people who have made a commitment to help Beanstock become a success. Local musician Misi Touhuni has been instrumental in helping get local bands to come and play at the benefit, Heap said.

Cost of admission is $10 per person or one bag of food. For families, admission is $25 or two bags of food.

Food trucks will be available for patrons this year.

“We’re here to help the poor,” Heap said. “If some can’t afford to pay, that’s OK. They are still welcome to come listen to the music. Our slogan is ‘Beanstock by the Community, for the Community.’”

A poker run for motorcyclists will be held at Desert Peak prior to the music on Saturday. Registration is at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Proceeds from the poker run will go to the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center. All vehicles are also welcome to participate in the poker run.

Deseret Peak Complex is located at 2930 W. Highway 112 in Grantsville.