Bears open Legion state tourney

Tooele County finishes second in its division, to face Sky View in first round Friday

When the Tooele County Bears were brought together this summer, the goal was to compete for an American Legion state championship and the trip to regionals that comes with it.

They will have that opportunity beginning Friday morning, when they open the 19U state tournament against Sky View at 10 a.m. at Salt Lake Community College’s Cate Field. The double-elimination, 16-team tournament concludes Aug. 1, with games at SLCC, Kearns High School’s Gates Field and Pleasant Grove High School.

A victory for the Bears on Friday night would mean a quarterfinal matchup against the winner of the Mountain Crest-Alta game at 7 p.m. Saturday at SLCC. A loss would sent the Bears to an elimination game against the Mountain Crest-Alta loser at 10 a.m. Saturday, also at SLCC.

The bracket includes teams from across the state. Other first-round matchups include Roosevelt facing Lone Peak, Layton taking on Skyline, Salem Hills meeting Pleasant Grove, Roy against Washington, Helper facing Taylorsville and Herriman against Springville.

The Bears’ roster is made up of current and former stars from Tooele and Stansbury high schools. Kaden Nicholes is a 2018 Stansbury graduate, while Jaydan Kelsch and Austin Woodhouse graduated from SHS this past spring. Cache Bentley and Logan Soderborg will be seniors at SHS this fall and Gage Miller and Tyler Harris will be juniors.

The team also includes 2019 Tooele graduates Dalton Harris, Jaxson Miner and Payton Shields, as well as seniors-to-be Clay Freeman, Brett Porthan, Griffen Bate and Brandon Vorwaller. Connor Spindler will be a sophomore this fall at THS.