Beatles tribute band to perform during Fridays on Vine

Imagine, a Beatles tribute band, will perform on June 23 as part of Tooele City’s Fridays on Vine series.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park, located on the corner of 200 West and Vine Street.

At the performance, there will be a shaved ice truck and food truck, Happy Tummie-Asian Fusion Food.

Imagine has been playing together since 1993.

“At first, we auditioned for Lagoon amusement park to play during the summer there, and that’s where we really developed a show,” Tim Courn, who plays John Lennon in the band, told the Transcript. “Instead of a band just getting up there playing, we developed a show and that was it. We took off from there.”

Since their early days playing at Lagoon, the band has played all over the country and abroad as far away as China.

Over the years, they have shared the stage with the Beach Boys, Jay Leno, Chicago, Three Dog Night, Carrie Underwood, Glen Campbell, Badfinger, America, the Mandrel Sisters, the Temptations, the Commodores, the Buckinghams, and others.

Their highlights include performing at the Nokia Sugar Bowl in New Orleans for a national TV audience, being the first act to ever perform at the USANA amphitheater in Salt Lake City, and their 21 shows at the Shanghai Music Festival in May 2005.

Those interested in attending the concert should bring a chair or blanket to sit on.