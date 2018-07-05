Beatles tribute band will perform at Fridays on Vine

On Feb. 9, 1964, the Beatles made their first U.S. television appearance on the Ed Sullivan show with 73 million viewers, about two-fifths of the total American population. The popularity of the group from Liverpool, England, became known as Beatlemania, according to thebeatles.com.

Fridays on Vine will feature a semblance of Beatlemania this week with the group Imagine: Remembering the Fab Four in concert at 7 p.m. at Aquatic Center Park.

Remembering the Fab Four is what this group is all about, according imaginefabfour.com

From their convincing accents and Beatles wit to their pointed boots and totally fab gear, what you’ll experience during their show is pure magic, according to the group’s press kit.

Since 1993, the band has performed more than 1,100 shows stretching from Washington D.C. to Shanghai, China.

They have had the good fortune to share the stage with such notable acts as the Beach Boys, Chicago, Jay Leno, Carrie Underwood, America, Glen Campbell, Three Dog Night, the Temptations and many others.

“Imagine” will have performed six concerts in 10 days in Utah from June 28 to this Saturday.

The tribute band performed in Taylorsville on June 28, Eden on June 30, Gunnison on Tuesday, Murray on Wednesday, Tooele on Friday and South Jordan on Saturday.

The group’s sound engineer, stage manager and Winnebago driver Eric Robinnette lives in Layton, and started his association with “Imagine” in 1994, mixing sound for their shows on the carousel stage at Lagoon Amusement Park.

His credits include working as a sound engineer for the Smothers Brothers, Rich Little, Collin Raye, Peter Noone (Herman’s Hermits), the Osmonds, Tony Danza and David Archuleta.

Another Utah connection is Mark Robinette as Ringo Starr. Robinette lives in Kaysville and is in demand as a music director, arranger and teacher. The experience of studying Beatles songs note by note has given him great respect for the craft of songwriting, according to his bio.

His company, Accent productions, produces entertainment events around the country, including the Orange Bowl halftime show in Miami.

Playing the part of John Lennon is Tom Coburn of Gardnerville, Nevada.

Coburn joined “Imagine” after hearing about auditions.

“I showed up and Lennon’s part was the only one still available, so I took it,” Coburn said.

When not playing the part of Lennon, he plays in the folk rock group, Shiny Guitars.

Richard Fazzi plays Paul McCartney. He was born and raised in San Jose, California, and as luck would have it, a natural lefty like McCartney.

Fazzi has several years of recording and touring experience playing many different styles and has been a member of several Beatles tribute bands. In addition to playing guitar and bass, he also plays keyboards. Fazzi lives in Albany, New York.

Brad Armstrong as George Harrison plays bass guitar.

When he was 16, he heard the Beatles on a good stereo and was hooked.

“I heard the bass in the song ‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’ and asked the question, ‘What is that instrument?’

Not long after, he bought a bass guitar and joined a band.

Fridays on Vine concerts at Aquatic Center Park, 200 W. Vine Street, are free with limited seating. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.