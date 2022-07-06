Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image "Imagine," a Beatles tribute band, played at Tooele City Fourth of July Concert on the Tooele High School Football field on July 2.

July 6, 2022
Beatles tribute band wows Tooele as part of 4th of July activities

Beatles tribute band Imagine visited Tooele City on July 2 to entertain Beatles lovers during a concert that lasted two hours.

The performance took place at 8 p.m. in the Tooele High School football stadium and the band played and sang classics like “Hard Days Night,” “And I love Her,” and “I want to Hold Your Hand.”

The band has been playing together since 1993 and they have the Beatles persona down to the T. To make their performance even more authentic, each member of the band dresses up like the Beatle they portray.

Combined, members of the band have over 200 years of experience performing and they spend their time touring the country playing at different venues.

Imagine has performed over 1,300 shows including shows with famous bands and individuals, including the Beach Boys, Chicago, Carrie Underwood, Jay Leno, and Glen Cambell.  

After the performance, Tooele City held their annual firework show.

The performance was made possible by PAR tax funding and was put on by the Tooele City Arts Council.

 

