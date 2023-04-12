‘Beautiful Souls’

Grantsville High School musicians make an impression at a national level ♦

The lights were dimmed, the tension palpable, and music students from across the country were buzzing with hushed, excited conversations. They had worked all year for this, and the moment had finally come in the famous Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure Park.

As performers took the stage and were soon replaced by officials and judges, the crowd of nearly 2,000 students laughed, cried, and screamed in excitement and elation. This had been some of the fiercest competition yet, with every group scoring in the top 35% of all groups in the nation.

Grantsville High was called on stage for Orchestra, Band, and Choir. The instrumental groups score in the 79th percentile, just shy of the Silver score category. Choir scores in the 84th and takes second in their category.

Then comes a special moment. The master of ceremonies announces an unexpected award, with just a few trophies left on stage. This is the Spirit Award, given to a school that stands out from the crowd. After a brief explanation and pause, the announcement comes — Grantsville High School.

The students had certainly earned it. They started their trip at 5:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, stopped at Utah Tech for clinics with college professors, then continued down to Anaheim.

After a day to recover at Disneyland, they woke up early Saturday morning and spent four hours rehearsing, performing, and listening to a handful of other schools in the Anaheim Heritage Festival before going into California Adventure to wait for the Awards Ceremony.

During this time, the students demonstrated incredible maturity and professionalism.

In a statement from Heritage Festivals:

“The Spirit Award is one of the most important awards that we give at our festivals. It captures the essence of why we exist as a festival company — and what music should be doing to our lives. We are hopeful that introducing music into a student’s life will enrich them and make them more sensitive to the world around them. The Spirit Award then recognizes that that is happening within your program. Not only are the students at Grantsville High School learning musical technique, they are being taught the “reason” for music — to become a beautiful soul. The award is voted upon by our staff as we observe the students and the directors and interact with them. You all impressed us with your approach to teaching music as well as character and kindness. I hope you and your students and your administration all recognize the power of your music program. It will be a blessing to your entire student body and your community.”

We are incredibly proud of our students and the way they represent our community. Students put in hours of work in practice and fundraising to prepare for the trip.

The GHS Band is directed by Don McGuire, and the Orchestra and Choir are directed by Andrew Swan.