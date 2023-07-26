Becky Edwards makes campaign stop in Stansbury Park

Utah Congressional candidate Becky Edwards hosted a meet-and-greet in Stansbury Park on July 20th, part of her multi-county campaign tour leading up to the special primary election this September.

The former State Representative and current candidate for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District met with community members at Porter Way Park, where she answered questions about her campaign platform and post-election initiatives.

Edwards is running in a special election to fill the seat left by former Representative Chris Stewart, who announced his resignation last May. His resignation will go into effect on September 15th, 2023, and Governor Spencer Cox declared a special election to take place on November 21, 2023. The Republican primary election will take place on September 5th.

During her time in the Utah House of Representatives, Edwards worked extensively on policies designed to support military personnel and their families, including advocating for increased healthcare facilities for veterans, and successfully exempting veterans from the 12-month deadline to prove resident eligibility for in-state tuition. Edwards also cosponsored legislation that required colleges and universities within the state system of higher education to award credit for military service training and experience.

Edwards spoke on affordable housing concerns and the increased cost of living facing many Utahns–especially in fast-growing Tooele County, “As we grow, we need to increase access to safe and affordable housing. Every Utahn should be able to live in the communities where they work and spend time.”

Edwards will be on the Sept. 5 Republican primary election ballot along with Celeste Maloy, the Republican Convention nominee and Stewart staff member, and former state Republican Party Chairman Bruce Hough. Both Hough and Edwards collected signatures to secure a place on the primary ballot.