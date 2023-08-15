As a proud resident of Tooele County, I am excited to support Becky Edwards in her bid for Congress. Becky spent ten years serving Utah as a member of the House of Representatives, and her work proved particularly important for Tooele.

Tooele County is home to several U.S. military installations. As an ardent supporter of the military and veterans, Becky spent her legislative time fighting for our service members. She supported policies which allow our men and women in uniform to have the resources they need to thrive before, during, and after their service—including sponsoring policies that removed barriers to healthcare and education.

Becky’s foresight into the housing crisis is similarly impressive. Becky always operated on the idea that we need to “grow smart.” That’s why she established the Commission on Housing Affordability, which helped secure funding and legislation for housing initiatives — years before Tooele County experienced its first surge in population.

As we make our way through yet another hot Utah summer, Water conservancy is not something we can leave for our children and grandchildren to solve. Becky’s in-depth understanding of Utah’s infrastructure gives her the knowledge necessary to fight for our water rights and ensure Utah has a voice at the table.

I deeply admire Becky’s ability to enact policies that are both compassionate and fair — while always staying true to her conservative values. Becky is the only person on the ballot with the skills and experience to continue this important work in both Utah and Washington D.C. I trust Becky Edwards to be the voice we need in Congress. I’m urging you to vote for her in the primary election September 5th.

Kendall Thomas

Stockton